Mollusks help to clean up polluted US bay | Money Talks

Nearly half of America's waterways are polluted and it's having a detrimental effect on the marine life and the communities whose livelihoods depend on it. Chesapeake Bay on America's east coast used to have an abundance of naturally grown oysters. But over-fishing and pollution decimated the environment. Now, through the restoration of oyster production, the precious mollusks are not only cleaning up the bay, they're also helping to sustain those who live off the water. Sally Ayhan reports. #WaterPollution #Oysters #Environment