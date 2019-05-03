BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Theresa May sacks defence chief over security leak | Money Talks
The UK has reportedly allowed the Chinese telecoms giant, Huawei, to help build its 5G network, despite warnings from the US that Beijing could use the infrastracture to spy. 5G promises much faster mobile data speeds, wider coverage and more stable connections, but Huawei is fast becoming a pariah in the race to build the network. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Martin Jacques joined us from London. He's a senior fellow in Politics and International Studies at Cambridge University, and the author of 'When China Rules the World'. #May #Huawei #Spy
Theresa May sacks defence chief over security leak | Money Talks
May 3, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us