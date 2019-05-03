BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkey, Iran to keep trading despite US threats | Money Talks
The United States has sharply tightened energy sanctions against Iran, as it looks to cut the country's oil exports to zero. Sanctions waivers granted by the Trump administration to eight countries that import Iranian oil expired on Thursday, ushering in a new era of uncertainty for the oil market. The US announced unilateral sanctions against Iran in November. That was after the Trump administration abandoned a nuclear non-proliferation treaty with Tehran and the world's major powers. Turkey is one of the eight countries now at risk of US sanctions. Ankara depends on Iranian oil for much of its energy needs. And as TRT World's diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports, it's working with Tehran to ensure the crude will keep on fueling Turkish factories. We get more on this from Ellen Wald who joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's an energy consultant and an expert on the political economy of the Middle East. And we also spoke to TRT World's Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas in Paris. #USsanctions #IranianOil #Turkey
Turkey, Iran to keep trading despite US threats | Money Talks
May 3, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us