Cyclone Fani: Thousands evacuated as storm intensifies

India is bracing for Cyclone Fani (Foni) - a massive storm currently intensifying in the Bay of Bengal. It's forecast to make landfall on Friday morning. And as Yashini Padayachee reports, authorities are deploying warfare fleets, and carrying out evacuations for a natural disaster on a scale the country has never seen before. #cyclone #Fani #CycloneFani