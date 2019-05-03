May 3, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sony World Photography Awards | Photography | Showcase
This year's edition, of the Sony World Photography Awards, was bigger than ever. Each of the ten categories from documentary to architecture showcased the best in contemporary photography, shot over the last year. The jury has spoken, and this year's awards were handed out. But as Showcase's Miranda Atty discovered, one theme kept popping up again and again. #SonyAwards #Photography #Showcase
Sony World Photography Awards | Photography | Showcase
Explore