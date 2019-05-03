WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future | Exhibitions | Showcase
Anytime a museum smashes attendance records, it's usually for an exhibition of a well-known name, like Andy Warhol or Picasso. Which is why this exhibition at New York's Guggenheim Museum has become the talk of the art world. With more than six hundred thousand visitors, 'Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future' became the museum's most visited exhibition in its history. And also sold the most ever catalogues. So who is Hilma af Klint, and what did she paint that was so significant? Showcase's Hatice Meryem Gelgor explains. Jason Forrest, Art Critic 01:07 #HilmaafKlint #Artist #Showcase
Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future | Exhibitions | Showcase
May 3, 2019
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us