May 3, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
New Human Agenda | Exhibitions | Showcase
How would we see our world if we could view it through the eyes of an animal who lives in the forest? Or even the smallest of microorganisms? And what does the future hold, in a time where new technologies are developing at such an alarming rate? These questions and more are being probed, as part of an exhibition, not far away from our studio. #NewHumanAgenda #Exhibition #Showcase
New Human Agenda | Exhibitions | Showcase
Explore