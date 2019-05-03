WORLD
What does Turkey stand to gain by joining China’s Belt and Road initiative?
The Belt and Road Initiative is a multi-year, trillion dollar spending project, aimed at re-orienting much of the world’s infrastructure towards China. Recently, dozens of world leaders, whose countries’ have signed up to the scheme, met in Beijing to discuss the project’s next phase. Hosting the forum, China’s President also tried to allay fears that the project is a secret debt trap by China, to ensnare unsuspecting countries. We look at where Turkey fits into this mammoth building spree and see if the risks outweigh the benefits. Guests: Altay Atli Lecturer at Koc University and partner at Reanda Turkey Murat Kolbasi Chairman of Turkish Chapter at Turkey-China Business Council #BRI #BeltAndRoad #ChinaMegaProjects
May 3, 2019
