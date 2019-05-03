WORLD
Why does the German government want to have direct control over mosques?
Description: Germany wants to sever the financial and institutional ties between its Muslim communities and the Turkish government. The plan is part of a bold campaign to help Germany’s Muslims develop what they call "German Islam". The organization Ditib, which is a branch of Turkey’s own state directorate for religious affairs, runs 900 of the 2,400 mosques in Germany. We look at why Germany is looking to sever this link and what impact it could have on its ties with Turkey. Guests: Farid Hafez Researcher and Lecturer at University of Salzburg Talip Küçükcan Professor in Sociology Department at Marmara University #GermanIslam #Germany #Turkey
May 3, 2019
