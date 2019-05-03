Ebola Outbreak: More than 1,500 cases of Ebola reported in DRC

Later on Friday, the World Health Organization expects Ebola to have killed more than one thousand people, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The outbreak that was declared in August is already the second deadliest in history. Liz Maddock reports that as the situation worsens, front-line responders are under attack. #ebola #EbolaOutbreak #DRC