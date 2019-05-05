Sri Lanka Terror Attacks: Muslims to keep Ramadan celebrations low-key

In Sri Lanka, some Muslims say, this year, they'll keep Ramadan celebrations low-key out of respect for the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings. Many are also worried about a potential backlash after Daesh claimed responsibility. As Phillip Owira reports, security forces are warning more attacks are likely. #EasterSunday #SriLanka #Ramadan