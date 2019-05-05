South Africa Decides: Ramaphosa admits ANC made mistakes, vows reform

In South Africa, the ruling ANC party has held its final election rally. The party has faced criticism over corruption and an economy which is barely growing. It's still expected to win Wednesday's elections but with less support. President Cyril Ramaphosa has told supporters the ANC is choosing hope and renewal and has promised a new era of accountability. But as TRT World's Ben Said reports from Johannesburg, not even everyone in his own party is on board with that. #SouthAfrica #SouthAfricaElection #ANC