May 6, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Climate Change: Volunteers in Istanbul collect, recycle waste
The world must act quickly and decisively on climate change before it's too late. That's the message from a new report released by an intergovernmental panel on biodiversity. It says greater global action is needed. And as Yasin Eken reports, volunteers in Istanbul are showing that everyone can help. #ClimateChange, #Biodiversity, #Turkey
Climate Change: Volunteers in Istanbul collect, recycle waste
Explore