Ugandan Doctors Digs Urban Gardening

Diana Subuga is a medical doctor, but she loves gardening At her home on the outskirts of Kampala, plastic bottles and tyres hold a variety of plants ‘People throw tyres but for me each Tyre makes a small garden’ Passionate about growing vegetables even on her roof top Helps other women to learn this kind of farming #Dianasubuga, #medicaldoctor #gardening #Uganda