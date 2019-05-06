WORLD
1 MIN READ
Edge of Extinction? / Black Girl Magic / Broke Billionaire /Jenga Dog
01:35 -06 :21- UN report says species are dying off at alarming rates. And humans are to blame 08:56-09:23- Black women win all three Miss Pageants in US. Proving once again, Black is Beautiful 09:26-09:56- A Japanese billionaire who wanted to take rich peeps around the moon says he’s broke 14:18-14:39 - Dog plays Jenga #Extinction #black is beautiful #Broke Billionaire #game of Jenga
May 6, 2019
