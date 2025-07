North Macedonia Election: Stevo Pendarovski wins presidential run-off

North Macedonia has chosen Stevo Pendarovski as its new president. The pro-Western candidate has beaten his nationalist rival Gordana Silja-novska Davkova in a run-off. Pendarovski is a former academic who supports the country's recent name change - a topic that dominated the campaign. Our correspondent Francis Collings reports from Skopje. #Skopje, #Pendarovski, #Macedonia