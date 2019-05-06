BIZTECH
Merkel ally vows to halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline | Money Talks
As the European Union ditches its reliance on carbon-heavy fuels, its dependence on Russian gas is increasing. In a bid to guarantee energy security, Germany is backing a new pipeline stretching from northern Russia, through the Baltic Sea, to a port on its northern coast. Despite strong opposition from the United States and a number of EU countries, it's due for completion in time for the coming winter. But now a last-minute challenge to the project has appeared in the unlikely form of a German politician who's seeking election to one of Europe's highest offices. Paolo Montecillo reports on what's possibly the world's most controversial pipeline. Marco Giuli is an energy sector analyst from the European Policy Centre. He says there's little standing in the way of the Nord Stream 2 project. #Merkel #EU #NordStream
May 6, 2019
