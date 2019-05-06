South Africa holds its 6th national elections on May 8

The economy will be uppermost in South African's minds when the vote on Wednesday in Parliamentary elections. It is only set to grow 0.8% this year and 2019 follows years of poor performance under former President Jacob Zuma. Corruption was rife under Zuma but new leader of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, has vowed to clamp down on it even if it implicates people in his own party. The ANC is facing challenges from the centrist Democratic Alliance and the radical far left, Economic Freedom Fighters. TRT World's Ben Said reports from Johannesburg. #SAelections #EFF #ANC