Magic of Lotus Flower | Handicraft | Showcase

In a floating village located near Inle Lake, Myanmar, lotus flowers are turned into luxurious garments. There is something whimsical about watching these artisans as they take plants. Extract a fine thread from the stem and then eventually weave it into a scarf or even a shirt. It's an art form which is even more intricate than working with silk. #LotusFlower #Myanmar #Showcase