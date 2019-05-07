WORLD
Turkey's Coastal Security: Radar network built to stop illegal activities
For the first time, an integrated multimillion-dollar Coastal Radar Surveillance System is being installed along Turkey's coast. It will all be run by just one a single authority, as officials try to keep track of trade, refugees and illegal activities. Diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. #Turkey, #Radar, #Surveillance
May 7, 2019
