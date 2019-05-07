WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can President Cyril Ramaphosa End Corruption in South Africa?
After the fall of the repressive apartheid regime in South Africa, one party has ruled in South Africa. The African National Congress led the struggle for freedom, but they’re not as popular as they once were. Corruption scandals have tarnished the party’s reputation, and crime and poverty is on the rise. President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised change. But is he the man to deliver? Guests: Dakota Legoete Spokesman for the ruling African National Congress Thomas Walters Deputy Chairman of the DA Federal Council Ebrahim Fakir Director at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute #SouthAfrica #SouthAfricaDecides #Elections
May 7, 2019
