WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can the US Blacklist the Muslim Brotherhood?
The Muslim Brotherhood is more than 90 years old, and has millions of members around the world. But Washington has announced plans it wants to designate the group a foreign terrorist organisation. The decision came after a meeting between President Trump and his Egyptian counterpart President Sisi. But can the US actually designate the group as terrorists? And do they even pose a threat? Guests: Ashraf Abdelghaffar Senior Muslim Brotherhood leader Matthew Brodsky Middle East analyst with the Security Studies Group Daniel Benjamin Former counterterrorism adviser with the US State Department #Trump #MuslimBrotherhood #Blacklist
Can the US Blacklist the Muslim Brotherhood?
May 7, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us