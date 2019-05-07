US accuses China of reneging on commitments | Money Talks

The Trump administration says it's threatening to escalate its trade war with China because Beijing has backed-out of some of the promises it's made to end their dispute. US President Donald Trump says he'll more than double tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, a move that's sent global markets on a wild ride. But they got some relief after Beijing said it's still be sending its top negotiator to trade talks in Washington this week. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the story, we spoke to Rajneesh Narula in the UK. He's a professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Trump #TradeWar #China