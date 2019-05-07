May 7, 2019
Controversial fashion still popular in Russia | Money Talks
Global sales of fur are falling, thanks in part to a slowdown in the luxury fashion market in China. In parts of the US and Europe, animal rights campaigners are lobbying for the material to be banned. But in Russia, which was once the world's biggest fur exporter, sales are on the rise. Moscow correspondent Lucy Taylor reports. #Fox #Russia #Fashion
