From established names to emerging talent, the Turner Prize rewards British artists or artists based in Britain by recognizing the value to the art world of their current work. Damien Hurst, Anish Kapoor and even filmmaker Steve McQueen have taken home the Turner, but so too are lesser known names producing work that sets out to explore political issues through contemporary art. Ferren Gipson, Art historian 00:38 #TurnerAwards #Shortlist #Showcase
May 8, 2019
