May 8, 2019
South Africa Decides: Past corruption could hinder ANC's re-election
Voting has begun in South Africa's general election. Polls shows the ruling African National Congress likely to win another majority, but with a reduced share of the vote. The election takes place at a time when voters in one of Africa's biggest economies, are concerned about corruption, inequality, and unemployment. #SouthAfrica, #Election, #ANC
