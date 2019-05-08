May 8, 2019
US Donor Drone: Drone delivers human kidney to hospital
The future of organ donation is in the spotlight after a drone safely delivered a human kidney to a US hospital. The project, led by the University of Maryland Medical School, has resulted in a successful transplant.The test flight, a worldwide medical first, has already generated debate over how healthy organs are moved across America. Kevin McAleese reports. #Donor, #Drone, #US
