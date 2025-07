Turner Prize's Shortlist 2019, Baha Yetkin & John Wick: Parabellum | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; Baha Yetkin: The Sound of Oud 00:47 Baha Yetkin, Musician 02:07 Shortcuts 06:47 Turner Prize's Shortlist 2019 08:29 Ferren Gipson, Art historian 09:32 John Wick: Parabellum 15:17 Baha Yetkin, Musician pt.2 18:22 #TurnerPrize #JohnWick #Showcase