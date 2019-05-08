WORLD
Will the Ceasefire Last Between Israel and the Palestinians?
The Gaza Strip and southern Israel are quiet... for now. But one guest on our panel is dismissive of a ceasefire that ended hostiles, which killed four Israelis and dozens of Palestinians. TV presenter Azzam Tamimi says for as long as the siege on Gaza remains, violence and disagreement will prevail. Guests: Yossi Kuperwasser Former director general of the Israel Ministry of Strategic Affairs Ran Bar-Yoshafat Deputy director of the Kohelet Policy Forum Azzam Tamimi Author of Hamas: Unwritten Chapters Dave Harden Managing director of the Georgetown Strategy Group #Israel #Hamas #Gaza
May 8, 2019
