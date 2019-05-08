May 8, 2019
One on One Express: Interview with Elif Comoglu Ulgen Turkish Ambassador in South Africa
South Africa goes to poll for free and fair election to determine a new government. The election has been watched by everyone in international community including Turkey. Philip Owira has spoken with Elif Comoglu Ulgen about general election and Turkey-South Africa relations. #OneOnOne #ElifComogluUlgen #SouthAfrica
