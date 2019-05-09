BIZTECH
Uber drivers go on strike ahead of IPO | Money Talks
Thousands of Uber drivers in the US and UK have gone on strike to demand better pay and conditions. It's the worst-possible time for the company, which is trying to convince investors to buy-in ahead of its IPO this week. Uber's already warned that it may never become profitable, and unhappy drivers only add to the questions about its business model. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the story, we brought in Yaseen Aslam, secretary of the group United Private Hire Drivers, which is helping organise the strikes in the UK. #Uber #IPO #Investors
May 9, 2019
