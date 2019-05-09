Iran to partially withdraw from nuclear deal | Money Talks

It's been a year since the US pulled out of a nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Iran. Now Tehran says it's also ditching some aspects of the landmark deal. Crippled by US sanctions, Iran says it may resume production of more highly-enriched uranium, unless the world's other major powers can restore trade and investment to the economy. Mobin Nasir reports. And we discussed the story with TRT World's Editor-at-Large, Craig Copetas, in Paris. #Iran #Oil #USsanctions