BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South Africa's Ramaphosa battles to shore up support for ANC | Money Talks
More than 26 million South Africans headed to the polls on Wednesday. Voters have been frustrated over a lack of progress and unemployment that's been rising under the party's rule. And 25 years after the end of apartheid and white-only rule, the country is still struggling with inequality. Unemployment rose from 21% a decade ago to around 27% last year. Unemployment among young people is even higher at around 50%. For more on the story, we spoke to Thabi Leoka, an independent economist in Johannesburg. #ANC #LandReform #ElectionResults
South Africa's Ramaphosa battles to shore up support for ANC | Money Talks
May 9, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us