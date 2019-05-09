May 9, 2019
Stalin Legacy: Russia celebrates World War II victory
Military parades are being held across Russia on Thursday as people celebrate the country's victory in World War Two. The war-time leader was Josef Stalin, a man long considered to be one of the world's most brutal dictators. Julia Chapman reports on how the perception has been changing of a man who killed millions of his own people. #Stalin #StalinLegacy #WorldWarII
