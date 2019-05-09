Behind the Genius of Kubrick | Exhibitions | Showcase

Full Metal Jacket, The Shining or A Clockwork Orange. Chances are, you've seen a Stanley Kubrick film. Known as both a visionary and a risk taker, his name is synonymous when it comes to cinematic reinvention. This year marks the 20th anniversary of his death, but his work on celluloid lives on. Showcase's Miranda Atty was at the launch of a new exhibition at London's Design Museum celebrating the master himself. But in a behind-the-curtain kind of way. #Kubrick #Cinema #Showcase