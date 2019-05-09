WORLD
The Return of Rammstein , Behind the Genius of Kubrick | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase; Behind the Genius of Kubrick 01:04 The Return of Rammstein 06:22 Lindsay Bishop, Anthropologist at UCL 08:52 Inala takes to stage 14:29 The Mummy turns 20 17:08 Basil Glynn, Author of The Mummy on Screen & Senior Lecturer in Film and Television at Middlesex University 20:22 Fresh Paint 23:25 #Rammstein #TheMummy #Showcase
May 9, 2019
