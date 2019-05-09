DRC’s Ebola Crisis

It's the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in the modern history, already killing more than 1,000 people. Aid groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo say the situation is getting worse. In the past week, 27 cases were reported in a single day. The highest recorded since the start of the outbreak in 2018. A major obstacle in the fight against the deadly virus has been violence. The World Health Organisation reported more than 119 attacks on health workers and their facilities. So, in the presence of security threats and the absence of resources, how can this killer virus be contained? Guests: Tarik Jasarevic Spokesman for the World Health Organization Fidel Bafilemba Independent Research Consultant in DRC AnneMarie Pegg MSF France's Clinical Lead for Epidemic Response and Vaccination #Ebola #Congo #DRC