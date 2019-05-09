WORLD
1 MIN READ
DRC’s Ebola Crisis
It's the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in the modern history, already killing more than 1,000 people. Aid groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo say the situation is getting worse. In the past week, 27 cases were reported in a single day. The highest recorded since the start of the outbreak in 2018. A major obstacle in the fight against the deadly virus has been violence. The World Health Organisation reported more than 119 attacks on health workers and their facilities. So, in the presence of security threats and the absence of resources, how can this killer virus be contained? Guests: Tarik Jasarevic Spokesman for the World Health Organization Fidel Bafilemba Independent Research Consultant in DRC AnneMarie Pegg MSF France's Clinical Lead for Epidemic Response and Vaccination #Ebola #Congo #DRC
DRC’s Ebola Crisis
May 9, 2019
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us