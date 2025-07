High Hopes in Sudan | Bigger Than Five

Protesters in Sudan toppled President Omar al-Bashir, but with cautious optimism, they remain in the streets, calling for civilian rule. Bigger Than Five goes to Khartoum to meet some of those protesters. Watch the full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28xMIs8ndDc #Sudan #BiggerThanFive #AlBashir