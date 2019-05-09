My Turkey: Meet the cat that guards the Hagia Sophia

Gli is a cross-eyed adorable cat that has been living in Hagia Sophia for the past 15 years. The Hagia Sophia is more than 2,000 years old and is one of the most extraordinary structures ever built. It has been a temple, church, mosque and museum through its long history. See the Hagia Sophia through the eyes of Gli, the cat who guides. #HagiaSophia #Ayasofya #istanbul