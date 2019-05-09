US-China talks continue despite Trump's threat | Money Talks

Global stock markets are in turmoil as investors brace for another round of tit-for-tat tariffs between the world's two largest economies. US President Donald Trump has accused Beijing of breaking a draft deal. Chinese officials are now in Washington for last-ditch negotiations to avert an all-out trade war. But as Mobin Nasir reports, a quick truce between the two sides seems unlikely. We discussed the story with TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas in Paris. #TradeWar #Tariffs #Trump