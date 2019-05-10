Istanbul’s Race for Mayor

Senior officials from Turkey's ruling AK Party and the opposition CHP join the programme to debate the ruling to rerun Istanbul’s mayoral election. We debate whether the new vote is needed, and who will win. Guests: Egemen Bagis Senior AK Party member and former Turkish minister of EU affairs Unal Cevikoz Deputy Chairman of Turkey's CHP, the opposition Republican People's Party #IstanbulVote #Istanbul #IstanbulRerun #IstanbulElection