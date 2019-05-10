Is Iran’s Nuclear Deal Falling Apart?

Iran says it’s planning to enrich more uranium unless it gets a new deal from Europe. But with the US sanctions hitting the Iranian economy, can Europe come up with a plan to prevent a war? Guests: Golnaz Esfandiari Journalist Setareh Sadeqi Researcher of North American Studies at the University of Tehran Dave Jonas Law professor at the George Washington University #Iran #IranNuclearDeal #USA