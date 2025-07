Florida’s New Law to Give Teachers Guns

The state of Florida thinks the solution to school shootings is to arm its teachers. So far 25 schools will equip their instructors with weapons, and give them special training. But critics warn that this won't prevent attacks like the one in the city of Parkland that killed 17 people last year. Guests: Lori Alhadeff Founder of Make Our Schools Safe #Florida #GunLaw #US