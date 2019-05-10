Turkey Detains Two Alleged UAE Spies | Libya's Humanitarian Disaster

One of the two men, detained for allegedly spying for the UAE, takes his own life in a Turkish jail. Now officials are investigating a possible connection between them and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Plus, Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar ignores UN calls for a ceasefire as the battle for Tripoli intensifies. Will the worsening humanitarian crisis affect Turkey's support for the Libyan government? We'll discuss. #Turkey #UAE #Libya