May 13, 2019
Turkish techno parks give firms economic boost | Money Talks
The tech sector is one of the world's fastest-growing industries worldwide, and Turkish firms are doing their best to keep pace. One software provider believes Turkey has the potential to outperform global rivals like India. Sibel Karkus visited the company, Kafein Technology Solutions, which is headquartered in one of Istanbul's techno-parks. #TechnoParks #Turkey #Software
