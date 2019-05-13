May 13, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US to regulate overpriced diabetes drugs | Money Talks
The US pharmaceutical industry is under pressure to reduce the price of the diabetes drug insulin. The costs have sky-rocketed to such an extent that one-quarter of all insulin users are having to ration their supplies. Lawmakers in the US capital want the drug industry to loosen its monopolistic grip on insulin sales. From Washington, Daniel Ryntjes reports. #Pharmaceuticals #InsulinPrices #Diabetes
US to regulate overpriced diabetes drugs | Money Talks
Explore