UK goes coal-free for more than a week | Money Talks
Britain was the first country to use coal to power its factories. It literally fueled the nation's industrial revolution. But for the first time in 136 years the UK's coal plants sat idle for more than a week as the nation weans itself off carbon-heavy fuels. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the UK's use of coal, we were joined by David Elmes, head of the Global Energy Research Group at Warwick Business School. #Coal #Environment #ClimateChange
May 13, 2019
