BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Washington accuses Beijing of breaking deal | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump says 'there's absolutely no rush' to conclude trade talks with China, even as officials from both sides meet in Washington. Trump has slapped higher tariffs on Chinese goods worth $250 billion, accusing Beijing of reneging on its commitments. We took a look back at how differences between the world's two largest economies have snowballed into a global trade war with hundreds of billions of dollars at stake. TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir gave us some context about the clash of the two economic giants. To unpack the tough trade talks we spoke to Matt Maley, managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak in Newton, Massachusetts, as well as TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #Trump #China #TradeWar
Washington accuses Beijing of breaking deal | Money Talks
May 11, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us