DC Direct: Uber and the rise of the Gig Economy
Nowadays, more Millennials are relying on short term projects or taking on temporary stints of employment instead of traditional jobs to pay their bills and enjoy more flexibility in their workload. This shift in the labor force has been collectively dubbed The Gig Economy, but are the benefits worth the drawbacks? Tune into DC Direct as we talk about the Gig Economy with Uber driver Shoná Barnes and Cornell researcher Maria Figueroa. #DCDirect #Uber #GigEconomy
May 10, 2019
