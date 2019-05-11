The War in Syria: Ancient city of Aleppo lies in ruins

In 1986, the ancient city of Aleppo, one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site. But battle after battle for control of the Syrian city has ripped it apart, and left most of it in ruins. Locals have appealed for international help, but Sarah Balter explains why the money still hasn't come.